UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis Recalled For Salmonella

by

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Unreal Brands, Inc.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces and territories of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It is UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis candies that are packaged in 435 gram bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 57484 00688 8, and the code on the package is ITM./ART. 1268728.

The best before dates that are printed on the package are 23AU04, 23AU05, 23AU31, 23SE01, 23SE02, 23SE09, 23SE16, 23SE19, 23SE20, 23SE21, 23SE22, 23SE23, 23SE26, 23SE27, 23SE28, 23SE29, 23SE30, and 23OC03. The recall was triggered by the company.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If necessary, more recalled items will be published on the CFIA web page. The government is making sure that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and codes and with those specific use by dates, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.