Utopia Foods Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

Utopia Foods Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mushrooms were imported from China and sold nationwide in the United States. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Utopia Foods of Glendale, New York.

The recalled product is Utopia Foods Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram clear and blue plastic packages with the brand name “Utopia” on the front. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8928918610017. All Utopia branded Enoki mushrooms imported from China within expiry are included in this recall.

The potential contamination was found in routine sampling conducted by the State of Missouri. The distribution of these mushrooms has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, because of the potential of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you discard the mushrooms, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 tablespoon warm water. Wash your hands thorough with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, high fever, and muscle aches that are often preceded by abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage or stillbirth. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.