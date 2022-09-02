Valrhona Sosa Albuwhip Egg Product Recalled For Illegal Import

by

Valrhona Sosa Albuwhip, an egg white product, is being recalled because it was imported from Italy, a country that is not eligible to export egg products to the United States. About 66 pounds of this product is included. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Valrhona Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The dried albumin egg products were produced in Italy on February 2, 2022, March 18, 2022, June 17, 2022, and July 19, 2022. The recalled product is 1.1 pound plastic containers containing Valrhona Sosa Albuwhip. The lot codes of LALB22033, LALB22077, LALB22168 or LALB22200 are printed on the label. The egg whites were shipped to locations in California, Florida, Nevada, and New York.

The problem was discovered when FSIS found that the egg products were produced in Italy. The government is concerned that some of this product may in consumers’ pantries or in restaurants. If you bought this product, do not use it in cooking and do not consume it.

You can throw the item away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm has notified its customers about this recall. They also want to make sure that the company is taking steps to ensure that the product is no longer available for purchase. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted at the USDA web site.