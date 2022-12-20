Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel Recalled

by

Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. It is Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel that is sold in 2 kilogram packages. There is no UPC number on this product. The lot number is 242, and the expiration date is 2023.AU.09 (August 9, 2023).

The recall was triggered based on test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is launching a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products. If this happens, the recall notices will be posted on the CFIA’s food recall web page. Meanwhile, the government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product with that lot code and expiration date, do not eat it, even if you re going to cook it first. The possibility of cross-contamination is too great. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take the salami back to the store were you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. People usually experience fever, headache, chills, nausea, stomach and abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.