Vicentina Fine Foods Lasagna Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Vicentina Fine Foods Lasagna in five different types is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There is no word on whether or not any reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Vicentina Fine Italian Foods.

The recalled products are all Vicentina Fine Foods Gourmet brand. All units sold up to and including July 29, 2022 are included in this recall.

The recalled items include Vicentina Fine Foods Meat Lasagna, packaged in various size containers. There is no UPC number for this product. Also recalled is Meatless Lasagna, packaged in various container sizes. There is no UPC number. Pesto Lasagna is included in this recall. It is also packaged in various size containers, with no UPC number. Ricotta and Spinach Lasagna is also recalled. It is packaged in various size obtainers with no UPC number. Finally, Veggie Lasagna is included in the recall. It is packaged in various size containers, with no UPC number.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot eat egg for any reasons, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.