Walmart Organic Marketside Zucchini Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Walmart Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, California.

This zucchini was sold at select Walmart stores in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. One case lot of this organic zucchini, number 38706503, is included in this recall. The UPC number for this product is 6-81131-22105-4.

The Walmart Organic Marketside Zucchini was sold in 2 count packages with a net weight of 6 ounces (170 grams). The packaging is a clear overwrap tray.

The recall was started because a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for Salmonella bacteria as a result of routine FDA testing. If you purchased this product, do not eat this zucchini, even if you plan to cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination.

You can throw the zucchini away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning typically take six hours to six days to manifest. Most people suffer from a headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery.