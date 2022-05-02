Wayne Farms Cooked Chicken Breast Recalled For Possible Undercooking

by

Wayne Farms Cooked Chicken Breast is being recalled for possible undercooking. The recall is for 30,285 pounds of ready to eat chicken breast fillet product. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The ready to eat Wayne Farms cooked chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and March 21, 2022. They include 9 pound cases containing 8 packages of 6-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with a use by date of 5/30/22 (May 30, 2022). Also recalled is 9 pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with use by date of 6/19/22 (June 19, 2022). You can see pictures of product labels at the FSIS web site.

These products have the establishment number “EST 20214” on the case. The chicken was shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants. The problem was discovered when the firm got a customer complaint that the ready to eat chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in distributors or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that these products are not available for sale and that steps are being taken to make sure that the product is not available to consumers. When and if it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS web site.