Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter Recalled For Listeria

Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado.

The recalled product was sold at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC. The recalled item is Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter that is sold in 3.5 ounce tubs that are packaged in 8 count containers. The UPC number for this product is 0 77890 44324 8 and the item number is 44324. There are 12 different lot number/expiration date combinations that are included in this recall; you can see them at the FDA web site. Those are the only lots affected by this recall.

Epicurean Butter LLC received notice from its herbs supplier, SupHerb Farms, that some lots of frozen dill could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria based on a test from one of its supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook with it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this finishing butter, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.