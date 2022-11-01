Whole Foods Dipping Caramel Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Whole Foods Dipping Caramel is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Whole Foods Market.

This product was sold at these Whole Foods Market stores:

10020 Regency Circle in Regency-Omaha, Nebraska, US 68114

340 Reed Street in Basalt, Colorado, US 81621

1250 South Hover Road, Suite 300 in Longmont, Colorado, US 80501

14615 West 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas, US 66062

9366 South Colorado Boulevard Suite B in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, US 80126

The recalled product is Whole Foods Dipping Caramel that was sold in the bakery department. It was packaged in plastic containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The product has the name “Dipping Caramel by the Pound” on the label with a product code of 34888. The sell by dates for this item are 10/25/22 – 11/15/22 (October 25, 2022 through November 15, 2022). The sauce was available for purchase from October 4, 2022 through October 25, 2022.

All of this sauce has been removed from store shelves. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a store employee.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund, or bring in the receipt.