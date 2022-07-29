Wilbur’s of Maine Milk Chocolate Blueberries Recalled For Almonds

by

Wilbur’s of Maine Milk Chocolate Blueberries are being recalled because the packages may actually contain chocolate covered almonds, or tree nuts. Anyone who is allergic to almonds who eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport, Maine.

The recalled product is Milk Chocolate Blueberries. They were distributed throughout New England in retail stores and were also sold nationwide through mail order.

The blueberries are packaged in a Wilbur’s branded 8 ounce resealable zippered pouch bag. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 81321300430, and the expiration date of April 5, 2023 is stamped on the back of the container.

The recall was triggered when a customer discovered chocolate covered almonds in a package of milk chocolate covered blueberries. The blueberry packaging does not reveal the presence of almonds. An investigation indicates that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process. The process has been corrected and the company has instituted more safety checks and corrective action.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.