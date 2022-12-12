Wild Pacific Sardines in Tomato Sauce Recalled For Histamines

by

Wild Pacific Sardines in Tomato Sauce are being recalled for an elevated histamine level. This recall was posted on the FDAs Enforcement Page, so does not mention any possible adverse effects. The recalling firm is St. Jean’s Coast Mountain resources Ltd doing business as St. Jean’s Ca of Nanaimo, Canada.

Histamines can can an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. People can often experience symptoms including tingling and burning in the mouth, facial swelling, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms usually appear within minutes to several hours after eating contaminated fish.

The recalled product is about 195 cases of sardines tomato sauce, labeled Wild Pacific Sardines RainCoast Trading in Tomato Sauce. The sardines are in a 4.2 ounce (120 gram) containers. The UPC number is 8 10757 00917 7, and the best before date is July 19, 2024. The codes on the product are Manufactured 19 JUL 2021. and Stock code 966025PEY-USOB12. The ingredients in this product are SARDINES, WATER, TOMATO PASTE, SEA SALT. There is no picture of the product or product label.

This recalled product was sold wholesale to 148 retail customers in these states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the sardines away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it. Or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone who is concerned about possible adverse reactions should contact a physician.