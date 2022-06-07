Wilton Rainbow Sprinkles Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Wilton Rainbow Sprinkles in two varieties are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens. The label says that the products may contain milk, but the recall is being issued because some samples actually do contain milk. That means that anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wilton Industries of Naperville, Illinois.

The recalled products were sold nationally in retail stores and also through ecommerce websites, including Wilton’s web site. They include Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles with UPC number 710-5364 and lot codes 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, and 21022Z that are stamped on the label. Also recalled is Rainbow Sprinkles Mix, with UPC number 710-0-0627 and lot codes 21005Z and 21111Z. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall only includes the sprinkles with those specific lot codes. You can find the lot codes on the bottom of the container. Other lot cods are outside the limits of this recall.

If you purchased either of these Wilton Rainbow sprinkles products and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the sprinkles away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.