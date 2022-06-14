Yumei Foods Siluriformes Recalled Because Are Ineligible Imports

by

Yumei Foods Siluriformes are being recalled because they are imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country that is ineligible to export these types of products into the United States. About 9,370 pounds of the fish are subject to this recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Yumei Foods USA Inc of City of Industry, California.

The recalled products include: 13.051 ounce (370 gram) plastic packages containing “FISH FILLET WITH SPICY SOUP” Freeze Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative, and 12.35 ounce (350 gram) plastic packages containing “FISH FILLET WITH PICKLED SOUP” Freeze Dried Technology Fish. No Preservative. These items do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. China can export raw Siluriformes products into the United States, but not processed or ready to eat Siluriformes.

FSIS thinks that consumers may have these Yumei Foods Siluriformes products in their refrigerators or freezers. If you did buy them, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.