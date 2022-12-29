ZLINE Gas Ranges Recalled For Possible Carbon Monoxide

by

ZLINE Gas Ranges are being recalled for possible risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. The oven of these ranges can emit dangerous levels of CO (carbon monoxide) while in use, which poses a “serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning,” according to the notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. The firm has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emissions, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

The recall is for the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges that have the model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36. The ranges were sold in different door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte. The ranges come in multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The recalled ranges were sold in two sizes: 30 inches and 36 inches. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, that is visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.

About 28,000 of these ranges were sold. The ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store locations nationwide. They were also sold online at best buy.com, build.com, Costco.com, home depot.com, therangehoodstore.com, overstock.com, and Mayfair.com from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2300 and $5000.

The ranges were manufactured in China. The importer of ZLINE Kitchen and Bath of Reno, Nevada.

If you have this range in your home, stop using the oven portion immediately. The company is offering a free repair. You can continue to use the range top.