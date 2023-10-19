by

A Government shutdown will threaten food and water safety, according to Food & Water Watch. The odds are good that the government will shut down on November 15, 2023, especially given the current chaos in Congress.

A shutdown would affect every area of government. WIC and SNAP benefits would be threatened. Regional VA offices may close, and critical research on diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s would stall.

The threats to human health include FDA inspectors being forced to reduce or delay inspections at food processing facilities. This will put consumers at risk of foodborne illness. During the shutdown in 2013, about 900 of these inspections were postponed.

$EPA regulators could be forced to suspend safety inspections at drinking water sources, hazardous Superfund Sites, and chemical facilities. Again, during the shutdown in 2013, the EPA was forced to halt inspections at 1,200 locations.

The EPA also could not continue its $15 billion project to replace lead water pipes throughout the country. Exposure to lead can cause lead poisoning, which can be acute or chronic. Acute lead poisoning can cause symptoms like muscle weakness, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloody urine, nausea, diarrhea, weight loss, and decreased urine output. Chronic or long term lead poisoning can damage the nervous system and internal organs, and can cause learning disorders and developmental delays in children.

Finally, a shutdown would force federal regulators to keep from finalizing comprehensive administration regulations on power plants, oil wells, and PFAS forever chemical pollution.