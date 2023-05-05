A Joy Raw Milk Sold in Susquehanna, PA Recalled For Listeria

by

A Joy raw milk that was sold in Susquehanna county, Pennsylvania is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk. The recalling firm is A Joy Farm.

Testing that followed a report of potential contamination confirmed the presence of the pathogen in half gallon and gallon plastic jugs of the milk. The milk was sold at the A Joy Farm that is located at 21 Lalor Lane in Little Meadows, Susquehanna County. The milk may be unlabeled and undated or it may have the A Joy label and A2 or “A2/A2” description.

The producer refused to issue a recall, post a notice, or supply a customer list for direct notification. In Pennsylvania, raw milk producers must have a raw milk permit and “A person shall not sell raw milk without being in compliance with the testing and documentation requirements of the Milk Sanitation Law, and any other applicable statute or regulation.”

If you purchased this raw milk, do not consume it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can discard the bottles in a secure trash can or you can return them to the farm for a refund. If you pour the milk down the drain, you need to disinfect your sink with a mild bleach solution.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen. These symptoms can take up to 70 days to appear. Serious symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea.

People who are most susceptible to serious complications from this infection include pregnant women, who can suffer miscarriages, the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic illness.