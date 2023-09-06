AJC International Frozen Pork Hock Recalled For No Inspection

by

AJC International Frozen Pork Hock is being recalled because it was not presented at the border for reinspection as required by law. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is the importer of record, AJC International Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia.

About 17,428 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is 15 kilogram (33.07 pound) cases containing Frozen Pork Front Hock. The case code that is on the product label is 18019. The Certificate number is 251497. The best before dates for this pork product are between July 14 and July 27, 2025.

The pork has the Canadian establishment number 391 that is stamped inside the Canadian mark of inspection. The pork was shipped to distributors in Hawaii and American Samoa, and is was also shipped to the country of Palau.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance of imported products. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’, restaurant’s, and institution’s freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you bought this item. Restaurants and institutions should not serve it, and consumers should not eat it. If you do have this AJC International Frozen Pork Front Hock, you can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.