ALDI Cantaloupe and Pineapple Recalled For Possible Salmonella

ALDI cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been linked to these products, according to the recall notice. These products were produced by Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh, Anthony Marano Company, and Market Cuts LLC. There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Malichita cantaloupes that has sickened at least 43 people in 15 states. That fruit was also sold by TruFresh.

The recalled products include whole cantaloupe, with UPC numbers 4061464587694, 717524410023, 850677002001, and 717524410085. Also recalled is cantaloupe chunks that are packaged in a 16 ounce clamshell container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label for that item is 4099100215885. Finally, pineapple spears are included in this recall. They are also packaged in a 16 ounce clamshell plastic container, with the UPC number 4099100210736.

According to the recall notice, these fruits were distributed between October 27, 2023 and October 31, 2023 and have best by dates ranging from October 27 2023 to October 31, 2023. These fruits were sold at select ALDI stores in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought any of these ALDI cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, or pineapple spears, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include fever, nausea, headache, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.