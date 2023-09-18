American Foods Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O103

by

American Foods ground beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O103 contamination. This is a Shiga toxin-producing strain of E. coli (STEC). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is American Foods Group, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About 58,281 pounds of ground beef are included in this recall. The product was produced on August 14, 2023. The recalled items are:

Approximately 80 pound cases containing 10 pound plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19” with the lot code D123226026 on the label.

Approximately 80 pound cases that contain 10 pound plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27” with the lot code D123226027 printed on the label.

Approximately 80 pound cases containing 10 pound plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27” with the lot code D123226027 stamped on the label.

These American Foods ground beef products all have the establishment number EST. 18076 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ground beef was shipped to distributors in the states of Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio.

A sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli O103, and that triggered the recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

Anyone who has purchased this product should not sell or consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the ground beef back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC because it’s harder to identify than E. coli O157:H7. If you are ill with the symptoms of a STEC infection after eating this product, which include bloody diarrhea and severe stomach cramps, see your doctor and tell him or her that you ate this ground beef.

The USDA is conducted recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. The retail distribution list for this item will be posted on the FSIS website when available.