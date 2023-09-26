Ararat Tahina Recalled in Canada for Possible Salmonella

by

Ararat Tahina is being recalled in two provinces in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ararat Trading Corporation.

The tahini was sold in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled item is Ararat Tahina that is packed in 600 gram glass jars. The label is blue and white, with Arabic lettering and the brand name “Ararat” in the logo. The UPC number of 8 80002 40102 5 is stamped on the product label. The codes for this item are PROD DATE: 03.12.2021, EXP DATE: 03.12.2023, and LOT NO: 031221-01 TR-27-K-000027.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation. More recalls may be issued as a result of that investigation. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is verifying the the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this tahini, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination with uncooked foods and surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the tahini away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.