Be Amazing! – Magnetic Marvels Magnets Recalled in Canada

Be Amazing! – Magnetic Marvels Magnets toy kits are being recalled in Canada because they pose an ingestion hazard and can be life-threatening. Small powerful magnets are easily swallowed by children. When more than one magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, they attract each other while moving through the intestines. This can make the intestinal walls twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls.

No incidents or injury reports have been received by the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm, which is the company of record, is On the Right Track Inc. of Baden, Ontario, and the retailer is Sayal Electronics of Toronto, Ontario. The magnets were manufactured in China.

This voluntary recall is for the Be Amazing! – Magnetic Marvels toy that consists of various magnets in a kit. The UPC number for this product is 813268011073. The product is packaged in a red and yellow box with blue letters. The company reported that 28 units of this product were sold in Canada from January 2010 to August 2023.

If you purchased this product, immediately take the toy away from children. You can throw the toy magnets away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.