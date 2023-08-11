Bella Pressure Cookers Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Bella pressure cookers, Bella Pro Series, Cooks, and Crux pressure cookers are being recalled because they may pose a burn hazard. The Bella brand comes in both electric and stovetop models; the others are electric. The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and may be removed during use, which will cause hot contents to splash out, which poses a burn hazard. There have been 63 reports of incidents while these pressure cookers were in use, including 61 burn injuries, some which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

About 860,000 units are included in this recall. The recall is for Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers. The stainless steel electric pressure cookers come in six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are in five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.

You can see the electric cooker item number, size, stovetop model number, and size at the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) web site. The item or model number is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers.

These pressure cookers were sold at these stores: JC Penney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Target stores nationwide. They were also sold at Amazon and through other websites from September 2015 through September 2020. The electric pressure cookers sold for between $30.00 and $70.00, and the stovetop pressure cookers were sold for between $8.00 and $18.00.

The pressure cookers were manufactured in China. The importer is Sensio Inc. of New York. You can see pictures of the recalled pressure cookers at the CPSC web site.

If you have one of these pressure cookers in your home, stop using it immediately. You can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.