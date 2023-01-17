Best Nutritionals Fenugreek Seed Powder Recalled For Salmonella

by

Best Nutritionals Fenugreek Seed Powder is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. This dietary supplement recall was terminated on January 13, 2023, but because the best by date is 10/24 we are including it. There is no indication of any illnesses, because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page. The recalling firm is Best Nutritional LLC of Piscataway, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Best Nutritionals Fenugreek Seed Powder that is packaged in white plastic bottles with green, gold, and blue labeling. Each bottle contains 360 610 milligram hard gelatin capsules of Fenugreek seed powder, labeled in part, “Best Naturals Fenugreek Premium Herbal.” The best by date for this product is 10/24. The lot number that is stamped on the label is 102120.

This product was sold through the internet via customers through FBA and WFS. If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can contact the company for a replacement or a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after eating anything contaminated with this pathogen. People usually experience headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea.