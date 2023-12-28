BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders Recalled For Fire and Laceration

by

BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders are being recalled because they pose a fire and laceration hazard. The blenders can overheat and catch fire, and the blades can break off, posing a laceration hazard. The recalling firm is BlendJet Inc. of Benicia, California. The blenders were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders that were sold in a variety of colors and designs. About 4.8 million of these blenders were sold in the United States, and about 117,000 were sold in Canada.

The company has received about 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in property damage claims of about $150,000. And there are 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.

You can find the serial numbers of the recalled products at the BlendJet website. The serial numbers are stamped on the bottom of the blender base along with “blendjet2” and “The Original Portable Blender.” The blenders measure about 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide and weigh approximately 1.5 pounds. Units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201 to 5542 and are subject to the recall must be identified through the use of the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool.

The blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at the company’s website from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50.00 and $75.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact the company for a free replacement of the base unit. Purchasers have to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their blender into three or more pieces and upload a photo showing the serial number on the base of the unit and the rubber seal, in pieces, to BlendJet.