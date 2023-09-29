Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle Recalled For Sesame Seeds

by

Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle, an Italian-style cheese and garlic seasoning blend, is being recalled because it may contain sesame seeds, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Penzeys Spices of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle that is sold in a 2.2 ounce (62 gram) clear class jar with a yellow label. The batch/lot number that is stamped on the label is either 37652-1 or 37652-2. And the best by date for this product is BEST BY JUL 2024. This product was sold nationwide only in Penzeys retail stores. It was also sold through phone orders and online orders starting on July 5, 2023. No other sizes or lots of this product are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that a small sample of a similar item that does contain sesame seeds was unintentionally added to the Brady Street Cheese Sprinkle during bottling. An investigation identified that the problem was caused a mistake in the company’s production and packaging process and corrective action has been taken.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. You can take it back to any Penzeys location, or you can throw it away in a secure trash can.