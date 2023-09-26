Cachapas de Maiz Paisa Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Cachapas de Maiz Paisa (sweet corn pancakes) is being recalled for wheat and soy, two of the nine major food allergens that is not declared on the label, and Yellow #5, a food dye that some people are sensitive to. You can see the Spanish translation of this recall notice here. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. In addition, anyone with celiac disease could get sick. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is TAMA Corporation of Doral, Florida.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The Cachapas de Maiz Paisa is packaged in a 24 ounce, clear plastic container with a peach label that has orange and yellow squares. The UPC number that is printed on the package label is 838795000109.

The lot numbers for this recalled product are: 31082301, 07092301, 06092301, 05092301, 04092301, 29082301, 30082301, 28082301, 31072301, 01082301, 02082301, 03082301, 08082301, 09082301, 10082301, 14082301, 15082301, 16082301, 17082301, 21082301, 22082301, 23082301, 24072301, 25072301, 26072301, 31072301, 28082301, 21072301, 27072301, 17082301, 14082301, 20072301, 21072301, 26072301, 07082301, 08062301, 30082301, 24082301, and 12072301. These numbers are stamped on the bottom right corner of the package.

The recall was triggered when the company found, during an inspection, that the product that contains these allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence. A labeling error is the cause of this recall.

If you purchased this product and you can’t eat wheat or soy, or are sensitive to Yellow #5, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.