Canning Creations Products Recalled in Ohio For No Inspection

Canning Creations products are being voluntarily recalled in Ohio because they are considered adulterated. These items were produced without the benefit of inspection, and inspectors could not verify safety parameters, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Canning Creations of Salem, Ohio.

The recalled Canning Creations products recalled for lack of inspection include:

Ham and Bean Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard with Habanero

Beef Vegetable Soup

Cheesecake Dip

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Buckeye Dip

Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Everything but the Bagel Dip

Hot Pepper Jam

Pumpkin Cheeecake

Pineapple Habanero Jam

Green Goddess Dip

Cowboy BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Firecracker Nuts

Pickled Red Onions

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Candied Nuts

These items were available for purchase from May 19, 2021 through September 14, 2023 at vendor events and at the Canning Creations location at 1329 Ridgewood Drive in Salem, Ohio. They were also available for sale at JG South Town Market at 119 Lafayette Street in Medina, Ohio, and the Firestone Farmers Market at 1480 Girard Street in Akron, Ohio.

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection that was conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you bought any of these products between those dates above, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can send them back to Canning Creations at 1329 Ridgewood Drive in Salem.