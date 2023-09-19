Canning Creations Products Recalled in Ohio For No Inspection

Canning Creations products are being voluntarily recalled in Ohio because they are considered adulterated. These items were produced without the benefit of inspection, and inspectors could not verify safety parameters, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Canning Creations of Salem, Ohio.
The recalled Canning Creations products recalled for lack of inspection include:
Ham and Bean Soup
Hot Pepper Mustard
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Hot Pepper Mustard with Habanero
Beef Vegetable Soup
Cheesecake Dip
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Buckeye Dip
Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Everything but the Bagel Dip
Hot Pepper Jam
Pumpkin Cheeecake
Pineapple Habanero Jam
Green Goddess Dip
Cowboy BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Firecracker Nuts
Pickled Red Onions
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Candied Nuts
These items were available for purchase from May 19, 2021 through September 14, 2023 at vendor events and at the Canning Creations location at 1329 Ridgewood Drive in Salem, Ohio. They were also available for sale at JG South Town Market at 119 Lafayette Street in Medina, Ohio, and the Firestone Farmers Market at 1480 Girard Street in Akron, Ohio.
The problem was discovered during a routine inspection that was conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you bought any of these products between those dates above, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can send them back to Canning Creations at 1329 Ridgewood Drive in Salem.
