C&E Farms Romaine Lettuce Recalled For Rodent Droppings

C&E Farms Romaine Lettuce is being recalled because it may be contaminated with rodent droppings. Because this recall was posted don the FDA’s Enforcement page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is C&E Farms of Oxnard, California.

The lettuce was distribute din Massachusetts and Minnesota at the retail level. The recalled product is C&E Farms romaine lettuce that is packed in bulk 45 pound mini bins. The code on the product is Tierrasol 23-26R08. About 2500 mini bins are included in this recall.

Rodent droppings can contain Salmonella bacteria, Leptospira, and Hantavirus and can make you very sick. Romaine lettuce is eaten without being heated (a kill step), so the pathogens are not destroyed before the lettuce is consumed. Rodent droppings need to be cleaned with bleach which cannot be used on food.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator, or wherever you stored the lettuce, with a mild bleach solution. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this lettuce and after cleaning.