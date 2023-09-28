Central Seafoods Whole Octopus Recalled For Salmonella

by

Central Seafoods Whole Octopus is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date because this n notice as posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is CenSea Inc. of Northbrook, Illinois.

The octopus was sold in these states: Ohio, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois, at the retail level. About 281 cases are included in this recall; each case weighs about 30 pounds. No picture of the recalled product was included in this recall notice.

The recalled product is individually quick frozen (IQF). It is Central Seafood whole octopus that has several item codes/GTIN numbers depending on the size of the individual product. For item 10400: 2 to 4 pound whole octopus, the GTIN number is 1 00 70041 20007 0. For item 10432: 4 to 6 pound whole octopus, the GTIN number is 1 00 70041 20008 7. And for item 10460: 6 to 8 pound whole octopus, the GTIN number is 1 00 70041 20009 4. The lot number for these products is 22306314.

If you purchased this IQF whole octopus with that lot number and those codes/GTIN pairs, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the octopus away in a secure trash can with a tight-fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.