Chef’s Line Grilled Chicken Breast Recalled For Undercooking

Chef’s Line Grilled Chicken Breast is being recalled because it is a ready to eat product that may be undercooked. This poses a food poisoning risk. No confirmed reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Wayne Farms of Decatur, Alabama.

These items were produced on October 16, 2023. About 1,377 pounds of the product are included in this recall. The recalled product is 9 pound cardboard boxes that each contain 12 packs of three Chef’s Line Fire Grilled Chicken Breast. The lot codes for this product are 3723289239002 and 3723289239003. And the use by date of 01/14/23 is printed on the label.

The chicken has the establishment number P-20214 stamped on the case label inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in Illinois for further distribution to food service locations.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm received a customer complaint that the product appeared to be undercooked. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in some institutional or restaurant refrigerators and freezers. The government will conduct recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling firm is notifying its customers about this issue and the recall.

Please check your kitchen to see if you have this recalled product. If you do, do not serve it. Throw it away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.