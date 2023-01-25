Church Brothers and FreshPoint Parsley Recalled For Salmonella

by

Church Brothers and FreshPoint parsley are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall information was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page so there is no mention of any possible illnesses associated with this issue. The recalling firms are Church Brothers LLC of Salinas, California, and FreshPoint South Florida, Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida.

The parsley was imported from Mexico. The recalled products include FC Parsley Curly Chopped Fine, packaged in 12 count containers. The UPC number for this product is 10022363. Also recalled is Parsley in 12 count packages distributed by FPSF, 22363 LOC 51, and Parsley in 6 count packages, distributed by FPSF, 22863 LOC 51. The Julian Dates on these products range from 346 to 354. About 1,269 cases of this parsley are included in this recall. They were sold in Florida.

Also recalled is Church Brothers Parsley bunches packed in boxes of 30 and 60 count. The SKU number for this product is 475987. The PLU number is 4899. The GS1 lot number is CB229534. About 327 cases of this product are included in this recall. They were sold in Louisiana, Florida, and Michigan. This recall has been terminated.

If you bought any of these types of sizes of Church Brothers and FreshPoint parsley products, do not eat it, and do not sell it or serve it to customers. You can throw the parsley away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.