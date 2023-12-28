Consent Decree Filed Against Cali Rice For Violations of the FDCA

by

A consent decree was filed by the FDA against Cali Rice for manufacturing food in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). The civil complaint was filed on October 11, 2023, and the government alleged that Cali Rice Valley Inc. violated the law at the company’s facility in Antioch, California, and in its previous facility in San Francisco by manufacturing and distributing adulterated food products.

Cali Rice makes ready to eat rice noodles, packaged in retail and bulk sizes, along with bakery products. The company allegedly did not conduct an adequate hazard analysis or establishment and implement preventive controls, leaving their food at risk of contamination with pathogens.

The complaint also alleges that the FDA inspected the company’s facilities four times, in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. It further alleges that many of the most recent violations were repeat violations found in earlier inspections, including insects on ingredients, ingredient bags with holes, rainwater leaking into ingredient storage rooms, utensils and equipment that were not sanitized, and poor employee practices.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement, “Food manufacturers have an important duty to ensure the quality and safety of their products. The Justice Department will continue to work closely with the FDA and take action against manufacturers who fail to abide by laws designed to protect public health.”

The company agreed to settle the suit and be bound by a consent decree of permanent injunction. The company must stop manufacturing, processing, packaging, holding, or distributing adulterated food.