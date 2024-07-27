Deadly Listeria Outbreak Associated with Boar’s Head Meats

by

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak announced on July 19, 2024 by the CDC is associated with recalled Boar’s Head meats. Testing found Listeria monocytogenes in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst collected as part of the investigation. Testing is underway to see if it is the outbreak strain.

The case count by state is: Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Maryland (6), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), New Jersey (2), New York (12), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2), and Wisconsin (1). That is an increase of six new patients, five new hospitalizations, and one more state since the last update.

The patient age range is from 32 to 94 years. Patient samples were collected from May 29, 2024 to July 12, 2024. Of 33 people who gave information to investigators about their illness, all have been hospitalized. One person got sick dring a pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported: one in Illinois and one in New Jersey.

In interviews with patients, 23 of 24 patents said they ate meats sliced at a deli. Of the 23 people who answered if they ate liverwurst, 13, or 57%, reported eating deli-sliced liverwurst before getting sick, and seven reported Boar’s Head brand.

An analysis was conducted comparing foods reported by people in this outbreak to foods reported by people who got sick with Listeria but were not part of an outbreak. People in this outbreak were significantly more likely to eat liverwurst.

On July 26, 2024, Boar’s Head recalled liverwurst and other deli products. Do not eat these recalled products. And the CDC advises people who are pregnant, over the age of 65, or who have a weakened immune system to heat any deli meats to 165°F before eating them.

If you have eaten any Boar’s Head meat products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

