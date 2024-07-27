Boar’s Head Liverwurst and Meats Recalled For Listeria

by

Boar’s Head liverwurst and meats are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes connection in relation to a deadly Listeria outbreak that has sickened at least 34 people in 13 states. The recalling firm is Boar’s Head Provisions of Jarratt, Virginia.

All liverwurst produced by the establishment that is currently available for purchase is included in this recall. Additional deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day are included in this recall. About 207,528 pounds of deli meats are recalled.

The ready to eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44 day shelf life. They include: 3.5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers have sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready to eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. They are:

9.5 pound and 4.5 pound full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3 pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

These items were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. They have the establishment number EST. 12612 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.