Aldi Recalls Vegetables For Possible Listeria Contamination

Aldi recalls vegetables for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items are from Wiers Farm and R.S. Hanline Co. Wiers recalled cucumbers for Listeria on July 16, 2023, and expanded that recall to include many more products on July 23, 2024.

The recalled products include Jalapeno in an 8 ounce bag with UPC number 4099100087680; Green Pepper in a 16 ounce (3 pack) bag with UPC number 4099100087598; and Green Beans in a 16 ounce bag with UPC number 4099100087826. These items were sold at select Aldi stores in these states: Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

Please check your fridge carefully to see if you bought these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

After you discard these items, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution. Listeria bacteria can grow at refrigerator temps, and freezing does not kill this pathogen.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.