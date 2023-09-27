Culinary Treasures Chicken Bone Broth Recalled For Contamination

by

Culinary Treasures Chicken Bone Broth is being recalled for possible non-pathogenic microbial contamination. This can cause product bloating, a shortened shelf-life, and potential for early spoilage (premature spoilage). While this continuation may make you sick, you will not have a serious illness. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tree House Foods.

This bone broth was sold at Costco stores. It was sold between September 8, 2022 and September 22, 2023. The recalled product is Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth. The Costco item number for this broth is 1095592. The retail UPC numbers that are stamped on the product label are 67200055858 for the carton, and 67200055865 for the club pack. The lot code on this item is 98E08242. And the best before date printed on the carton is 2/23/2024. The broth is packaged in a 32 ounce carton with a black label and orange printing, and pictures of ingredients used in the broth on the front.

If you have this item with those UPC numbers, that lot code, and that specific best before date, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly before consumption. You can throw this Culinary Treasures Chicken Bone Broth away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double-bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.