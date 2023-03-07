Daiso Snacks Recalled For Undeclared Fish, Coconut, and Nuts

by

Daiso Snacks are being recalled because they may contain various ingredients that are allergens, including various types of fish, coconut, and shea nuts. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat the snacks. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

These recalled Daiso Snacks were sold in Daiso stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. They include Kimora burdock salt in 40 gram containers with SKU number 4972304293524 for undeclared bonito, sardines, and tuna; Takuma food herb salt peanut in 80 gram packages with SKU number 4962679652767 for bonito, sardines, and tuna; Saint Lavian mini pound cake chocolate in 2 pieces with SKU number 4973341408841 for undeclared coconut; Kanro Non-Sugar Tea House in 40 gram containers with SKU number 4901351013144 for undeclared coconut; and Kajitani Food Congeri Crispy in 104 gram packages, with SKU number 4901332108661 for undeclared coconut.

Also recalled is Kajitani food cigar fry in 110 gram containers, with SKU number 4901332108289 for undeclared coconut; Kurata Foods Vegetable Potage V Ramen with SKU number 4906436005304 for coconut; Ito confectionery Langley chocolate cream in 6 pieces with SKU number 4901050138605 for undeclared shea nut; Ito confectionary Langley vanilla cream 6 sheets with SKU number 4901050138629 for shea nut; and finally, Fujiya Country Ma’am Vanilla & Coconut 19 sheets with SKU number 4902555272641, for undeclared shea nut. No pictures of the recalled products were provided on the recall notice.

If you are allergic to any of these items, and purchased the respective snack, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.