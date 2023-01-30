Del Duca Sausages and Others Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Del Duca Sausages and other brands including Frederik’s and Boar’s Head are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are about 52,914 pounds of these ready to eat sausages included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Daniele International LLC of Mapleville, Rhode Island.

The recalled sausages were produced on dates ranging from May 23, 2022 through November 25, 2022, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide on dates ranging from December 23, 2022 through January 17, 2023. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site. The recalled items include:

6 ounce plastic trays of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23.

6 ounce plastic trays of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7 ounce plastic trays of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23.

7 ounce plastic trays of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23.

1 pound plastic trays of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23.

12 ounce plastic trays of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 54” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The issue was discovered during routine inspection when Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found on surfaces the products touched.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Then clean your refrigerator to kill any remaining bacteria.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel ill, especially if you are in a high risk group, see your doctor.