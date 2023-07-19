Delusional Chili Garlic Confit Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Delusional Chili Garlic Confit is being recalled in Canada for possible botulism contamination. The product may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, the pathogen that produces that toxin. Anyone who consumes this product is at risk of botulism poisoning. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Delusional Sauce Co.

This recall was triggered by the company. The confit was distributed in Ontario at the retail level.

The recalled product is Delusional Chili Garlic Confit that is packaged in 240 ml (8 ounce) containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 28942 39210 8. All units sold up to and including July 18, 2023 are included in this recall.

Food that is contaminated with botulism toxin is not going to look, smell, or taste bad, and the texture is not affected. A tiny amount can make you very sick. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in the sound of the voice. There is an antidote to the toxin, but it must be administered in a hospital setting.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA recall page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.