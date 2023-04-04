Desserts by Helen Peanut Butter Pie Recalled; Made With Jif

by

Desserts by Helen Peanut Butter Pie is being recalled because it was allegedly made with Jif peanut butter during the recall period for that product in 2022. Jif peanut butter was recalled then in relation to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that sickened at least 21 people in seven states. Because this secondary recall was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses are associated with this product. The recalling firm is Desserts by Helen Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky.

The recalled product is Desserts by Helen Peanut Butter Pie, with one pie per container. The code information on the product is 51122 and 51722. This product was recalled out of an abundance of caution. The recall initiation date was 5/22/2022, but the center classification date was 4/3/2023.

Thirty-one cases of this product are included in this recall. The pies were sold in these states: Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. No pictures of the product were provided in the recall notice.

Some people may have this Desserts by Helen Peanut Butter Pie in their home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you still have it. If you do, throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen. People usually suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover on their own without medical treatment.