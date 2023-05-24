Dibe Popsicles Recalled For Undeclared Soy, Walnuts, Wheat

by

Dibe Popsicles in five different flavors are being recalled because they may contain soy, walnuts, and wheat, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Dibe LLC of Miami, Florida.

These popsicles were sold in Florida at the retail level, including at the chain store Sedanos Supermarket. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.The recalled items and the allergen the item is being recalled for are:

TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA for undeclared soy

TETAS MIREYA SABOR TODDY for undeclared soy

TETAS MIREYA SABOR FERRERO for undeclared soy and walnuts TETAS MIREYA SABOR GALLETA OREO for undeclared soy and wheat

TETAS MIREYA SABOR GALLETA MARIA for undeclared soy and wheat

The recalled products are packaged in six ounce clear plastic packages, marked on the top with an expiration date of 10/31/2023. The recall was triggered when a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services supervisor at one retail store called Pastelitos Chips in Orlando found that the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens.

If you purchased any of these Dibe Popsicles products and cannot eat the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.