Dr. Rima Recommends Supplement Recalled For Health Claims

by

Dr. Rima Recommends dietary supplement Nano Silver is being recalled for making unsubstantiated claims about treating COVID-19 illness. The product is labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, falsely states that it will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. Consumers who use this product instead of seeking actual medical advice and treatment run the risk of serious, life-threatening consequences. The recalling firm is Natural Solutions Foundation.

The recalled product is Dr. Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10 PPM. There is no information about package size, how much of this product was sold, or any UPC numbers, lot numbers, or best by dates. The time was sold nationwide at the consumer level from January 22, 2020 to December 27, 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Natural Solutions Foundation entered into a Consent Decree of Permanent Injunction about this product on December 2021. That Decree included a provision that the Foundation would recall the product sold during that time frame.

If you are selling this product, stop selling it consumers immediately. If you purchased this product, do not use it to try to treat COVID-19. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can complete a response form on the Natural Solutions Foundation web site and return any unused portion of the product to the company at the address on the recall posted on the FDA’s web page for a refund.