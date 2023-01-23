Dubon Mixed Forest Mushrooms Recalled For Insects and Mold

by

Dubon Mixed Forest Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with insects and mold. These are considered “non harmful (quality or spoilage)” issues, although mold can make you sick and insects can carry E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Aliments Tousain Inc.

The mushrooms were sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Dubon Mixed Forest Mushrooms that are packaged in 454 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 60897 01206 7. There are two code and best by date combinations: 2204580 with the best before date of 10/08/26 (October 8, 2026), and 2205007, with the best before date of 11/07/26 (November 7, 2026). No photos of the mushrooms was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first. Some pathogens can produce toxins as they grow that are not destroyed by heat. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil or plastic wrap. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the mushrooms.