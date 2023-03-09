Earth Farms Brussels Sprouts Recalled For Chlorpyrifos

by

Earth Farms Brussels Sprouts are being recalled for possible Chlorpyrifos contamination that was found by the state of California. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, and not on the FDA’s recall page, there is no information provided about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is 4 Earth Farms of Commerce, California.

The Brussels sprouts were distributed in these states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Maryland, Washington, Utah, Texas, New Jersey, Colorado, Canada (Toronto), Wyoming, South Carolina, Maine, Missouri, Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Michigan. 98.5% of the product was packaged for retail use, and 110 cases were bulk brands sold at these stores: 4 Earth Farms, Trader Jo’s, Wegmans, O Organics, and STO Kroger. The best by dates for this product are 02/04/23, 02/08/23, 02/09/23, 02/10/23, and 02/12/23.

The recalled product is Earth Farms Brussels sprouts that are packaged in two pound plastic bags, one pound mesh bags and plastic bags, 14 ounce plastic bags, 12 ounce plastic bags, 10 ounce plastic bags, 10 pound (carton boxes, and 25 pound carton boxes.

Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide, or pesticide that is used in agriculture for food crops. This product can be harmful if touched, inhaled, or eaten. It works by blocking an enzyme that controls messages that travel between nerve cells, making the nervous system malfunction. Exposure to this chemical can cause headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal muscle cramps, muscle twitches, tremors, and weakness.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.