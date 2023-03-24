Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef Recalled For E. coli O103

by

Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli O103, one of the Big Six non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria. About 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck products are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illness received by the company to date due to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Elkhorn Valley Packing of Harper, Kansas.

The boneless beef chuck was packed on February 16, 2023. The recalled item is various weights corrugated boxes containing Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 Beef Chuck 2PC BNLS; packed on 2/16/23. You can see the complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the product at this USDA page.

The beef has the establishment number EST. M-19549 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. The beef was shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, including hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in these states: Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was conducting routine testing of ground beef made from this product. The sample was confirmed positive for E. coli O103.

Since many clinical laboratories do not routinely test for non-O157 STEC, it can be harder to identify when diagnosing illness. People can start getting sick from this type of pathogen from two to eight days after eating product contaminated with it. Symptoms of a STEC infection include vomiting, severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody.

If you purchased this product, do not sell or serve it, and do not eat it even if it is cooked first. You can throw the beef away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.