Ellenos Vanilla Bean Yogurt Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Ellenos Vanilla Bean Yogurt is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this products. The recalling firm is Ellenos Real Greek LLC of Federal Way, Washington.

The yogurt product was sold at Costco stores in 12 pack cases in these states: Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. The recalled product is Ellenos Vanilla Bean Yogurt that is packaged in 4 ounce cups. The best before date of 04/23/2023 is printed on a blue foil seal. The product has the UPC number 8 57290 00620 1 stamped on the label. It is sold as part of the 12-Pack case. Each case has the UPC number 8 57290 00617 1. And the lot number is 073.

This product is a refrigerated item and is packaged in a clear plastic cup with a blue foil seal. Blue lettering is on the front panel display.

The Marionberry 4 ounce cups are not affected by this recall. And no other Ellenos brand yogurt products of any other size are affected.

The recall was triggered when a few cups containing bright yellow puree instead of solid white yogurt with vanilla bean flakes were discovered in the Vanilla Bean yogurt cups. The Vanilla bean yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with Lemon Curd yogurt.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the yogurt away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.