Eltahan Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Eltahan Golden Raisins are being recalled because they may contain sulfates that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is USA Hookah LLC doing business as Eltahan of Paterson, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Eltahan Golden Raisins that are packaged in a 400 gram clear plastic pouch. The label is cream with a picture of the raisins and printing in red. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 2337660022. The package is labeled with the production date of January 2023. The best by date for this item is January 20, 2026, that is stamped on the bottom right side of the front label.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product. The packaging did not reveal the presence of that additive. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process. The company has suspended production and distribution of the raisins until they are sure that the problem has been corrected.

If you bought Eltahan Golden Raisins in that package size, with the UPC number and best by date and are allergic to sulfites, do not eat them. You can throw the raisins away in a secure trash can, or you can take the product back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.