Empower PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers Recalled For Injuries

Empower PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers are being recalled for laceration and ingestion hazards according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The juicers can rupture during use, hitting people and cutting them. They can also leave small particle shavings in the juice. The juicers were manufactured in China.

There are 261 reports of incidents involving these juicers, including 47 reports of injuries. Some were severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, including stitches and bruises. There are also reports of ingestion of small particles, requiring medical attention.

About 469,000 juicers are included in this recall in the United States. About 10,900 of the juicers were sold in Canada. The importer is Tristar Products, Inc. of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida until February 17, 2022, and after that date, Tristar Products on behalf of Empower Brands LLC of Middleton, Wisconsin.

The recalled product is PowerXL Models SHL96, with UPC number 7-52356-83067-0, and SHL90-SC, with UPC number 7-52356-83138-7. The juicers are countertop models, made of brushed stainless steel. They are self-cleaning, with an automatic shut-off system. The PowerXL logo is located on the front of the juicer. The model numbers and UPC numbers are stamped on the bottom of the SHL96 models, and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.

Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide and also at the Walmart online store. The model SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and was also sold online at Amazon from September 2020 through August 2022 for between $65.00 and $100.00.

If you purchased either of these types of Empower PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers, stop using them immediately. Contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.