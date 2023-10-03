F-Bombs Truffles Recalled For Undeclared Yellow Dyes

by

F-Bombs Truffles are being recalled because they contain undeclared Yellow #5 and Yellow #6, two food dyes. People who are sensitive to those dyes could experience hives, itching, coughing, vomiting, swelling of the lips, tongue, throat, and neck, and asthma-like symptoms if they eat these products. There is no mention of any reactions because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Fox Confections LLC Of Mentor, Ohio.

The truffles were distributed to 90 retail locations in Illinois and Ohio. The recalled products are all F-Bombs Truffles brand.

The recalled products include Original Truffles packaged in 12 ounce plastic packaging. The product number is 01800. Also recalled is Peanut Butter Truffles in 12 ounce plastic packaging, with product number 01801. Cookies & Cream Truffles is included in this recall. That product is also packaged in 12 ounce plastic packaging, and the product number is 01802.

Cookie Dough Truffles are also recalled. They are packaged in 12 ounce plastic containers, with product number 01803. Red Velvet Truffles are included in this recall; packaged in a 12 ounce plastic container, that item’s product number is 01804. Raspberry Truffles are also recalled. They are packaged in 12 ounce containers, and the product number is 01812. Finally, S’Mores Truffles are recalled. They are also in a 12 ounce plastic containers, and that product number is 01815.

If you purchased any of these F-Bombs Truffles and are sensitive to Yellow #5 or Yellow #6, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.