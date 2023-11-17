Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon Burgers Recalled For Sesame, Milk

by

Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon Burgers are being recalled because they may contain sesame and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Raw Seafoods, Inc. of Fall River, Massachusetts.

This item was sold in the seafood department of Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The product was sold from August 15, 2023 through November 15, 2023. The recalled product is Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers that is packaged in paper or prepackaged in clear trays displaying the PLU number 56228. The sell by dates for this item are from 9/11/23 to 11/19/23. The package has a Whole Foods Market label. Only the salmon burgers with this PLU code and sell by dates are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when a vendor reported seeing visible sesame seeds in the product. An investigation is currently underway to discover the cause of this error.

If you bought this product and are allergic to sesame seeds, are allergic to milk, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw these Farm Raised Atlantic Salmon Burgers away in a secure trash can after double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.